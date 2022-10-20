Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,938 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Essex Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in EQT by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 50,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in EQT by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of EQT by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of EQT by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its stake in shares of EQT by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 11,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQT. Bank of America lifted their price target on EQT from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on EQT from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on EQT from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on EQT from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on EQT from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

EQT Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE EQT opened at $42.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.41. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $51.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of -15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.