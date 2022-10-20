US Bancorp DE Sells 3,440 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,347 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in FedEx were worth $22,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,101 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,429 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 9,404 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 22.5% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE FDX opened at $152.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $266.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.13.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $2,765,687.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,337,977.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $2,765,687.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,337,977.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,361,089. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

