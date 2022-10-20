The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,149 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,975 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $106,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 5.6% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 66,478 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $19,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 28.5% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.5% during the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.9% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,664 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $275.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $290.77 and its 200-day moving average is $294.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $282.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $399.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.68.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

