Essex Financial Services Inc. Buys 1,531 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 1,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of SLG opened at $37.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.29. SL Green Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.77 and a twelve month high of $83.96.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.76). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 40.01%. The company had revenue of $155.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.3108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.02%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 82.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.77.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.