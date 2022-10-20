Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,118,041 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,147 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $56,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $36.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.62. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.04 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The company has a market cap of $153.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.30%.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

