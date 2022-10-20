Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $21.84 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,616 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 0.7% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $21,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DAGCO Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the first quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.9% in the first quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 707 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 3,330 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Home Depot to $327.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.68.

Insider Activity

Home Depot Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $275.49 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $282.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $290.77 and a 200-day moving average of $294.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.