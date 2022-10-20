Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 16,418 EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $497,156,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in EQT by 66.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,003 shares during the period. Third Point LLC increased its position in EQT by 79.9% in the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 8,950,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $307,970,000 after buying an additional 3,975,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in EQT by 6,029.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $221,059,000 after buying an additional 6,319,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its stake in shares of EQT by 125.7% in the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,610,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $193,069,000 after buying an additional 3,124,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on EQT from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on EQT from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on EQT from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

EQT Price Performance

Shares of EQT stock opened at $42.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of -15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $51.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.41.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EQT

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

