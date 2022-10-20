Calamos Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $216.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 7.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $158.38 and a one year high of $245.48.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.06 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 35.27%. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.72 EPS for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 4,552 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total value of $1,027,887.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,218,806.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 4,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total transaction of $1,027,887.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,218,806.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.96, for a total value of $787,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,835 shares in the company, valued at $637,761.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,612 shares of company stock valued at $4,620,447 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UTHR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $263.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.88.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

