Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management lowered its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,261 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 8,897 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.4% of Narwhal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $10,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 29,482 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 18.5% in the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Optas LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $36.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $153.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.04 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.62.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

