ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,247 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $6,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 60,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,487,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth $6,913,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 629,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,354,000 after buying an additional 24,728 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 93,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.17.

CBRE Group stock opened at $67.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.39. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.31 and a 52-week high of $111.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

