Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 2,084 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 1,427.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,230 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 275.0% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 358.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $51.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.12. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.74 and a 52-week high of $74.35. The firm has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.94, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.70 and its 200 day moving average is $57.70.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 128.66% and a net margin of 17.66%. Research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FTNT. UBS Group cut their price objective on Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners began coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $229,638.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,207 shares of company stock worth $2,839,577 in the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

