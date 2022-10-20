ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 773,818 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 301,015 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $39,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $231,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 28,898 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 16,213 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 11,684 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 85.0% during the second quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

NYSE VZ opened at $36.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $153.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.04 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.62.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.30%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

