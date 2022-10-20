Schubert & Co Buys 500 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Schubert & Co grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,373 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 0.4% of Schubert & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Schubert & Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,221,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $16,821,462,000 after buying an additional 8,570,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,700,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,521,461,000 after buying an additional 13,959,954 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,782,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,045,303,000 after buying an additional 2,934,928 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,879,143 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,540,898,000 after buying an additional 3,568,252 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,209,518 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,691,891,000 after buying an additional 1,657,895 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $36.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $153.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.78 and its 200 day moving average is $46.62. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.04 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.30%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

