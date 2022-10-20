Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,805,327 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,334 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Verizon Communications worth $243,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $36.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.78 and its 200 day moving average is $46.62. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.04 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.