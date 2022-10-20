The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3,446.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,049 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 33.8% in the second quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 930 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,986 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Wedbush upped their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $399.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.68.

Home Depot Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of HD opened at $275.49 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.00. The stock has a market cap of $282.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

