ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 55,786 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 18.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 245,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 55,786 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $7,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in General Motors by 220.2% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on GM. Citigroup dropped their price objective on General Motors from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. UBS Group cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.74.

Shares of GM stock opened at $33.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.26. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.25 and its 200 day moving average is $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. General Motors’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

