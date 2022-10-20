Empirical Finance LLC Raises Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,839,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,010,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,236 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 22.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,864,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $819,258,000 after buying an additional 3,220,337 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth about $427,256,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,418,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $323,195,000 after buying an additional 277,628 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on FE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.25.

FirstEnergy Trading Down 1.0 %

FE opened at $36.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 15.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.41%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

See Also

