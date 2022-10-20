Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after buying an additional 106,641 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,227,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,584,111,000 after acquiring an additional 261,227 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 8.2% during the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,978,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $594,015,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,369,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,543,000 after purchasing an additional 17,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,612,383.6% in the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 886,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,229,000 after purchasing an additional 886,811 shares during the last quarter. 79.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,801.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK opened at $233.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.85. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $354.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.44.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $277.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Argus upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.18.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

