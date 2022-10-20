Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 94 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 2.9 %

ODFL stock opened at $260.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $272.61 and its 200-day moving average is $268.89. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.31 and a twelve month high of $373.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 35.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ODFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Vertical Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.75.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total transaction of $1,874,674.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 809,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,984,039.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.