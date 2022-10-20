Empirical Finance LLC Increases Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $1,235,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 48,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 13,393 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.4% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 115,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FITB stock opened at $33.26 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.52 and a 200 day moving average of $35.73. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $31.18 and a 1 year high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.08). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $307,436.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

