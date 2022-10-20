Empirical Finance LLC Buys 281 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameren in the first quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 864.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Ameren in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,964,948.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,080.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of AEE stock opened at $78.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.04 and a 200 day moving average of $90.69. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $99.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 60.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on AEE shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ameren from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ameren from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.25.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Further Reading

