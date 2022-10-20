Empirical Finance LLC Buys 90 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 162.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 5.0% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 3,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Gartner by 8.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Gartner by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,743,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 2.7% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Price Performance

IT stock opened at $286.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $294.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.31. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.39 and a 1 year high of $368.99. The stock has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79.

Insider Activity

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 497.67% and a net margin of 14.42%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total transaction of $3,067,660.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,041 shares in the company, valued at $343,413,484.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total value of $199,962.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,102.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total transaction of $3,067,660.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,413,484.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,640 shares of company stock worth $7,006,015 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.67.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

