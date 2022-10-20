Empirical Finance LLC Buys 220 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Entergy by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,499,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,159,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,746 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Entergy by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,415,313,000 after purchasing an additional 908,932 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Entergy by 2,162.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 941,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,102,000 after purchasing an additional 900,316 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Entergy by 35.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,699,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,156,000 after purchasing an additional 711,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Entergy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,762,741,000 after purchasing an additional 650,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Entergy from $138.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Entergy from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Entergy from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Entergy to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.71.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR opened at $101.74 on Thursday. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $94.94 and a 12 month high of $126.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.78%.

Entergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.