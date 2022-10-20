Empirical Finance LLC Buys 65 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,091 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,346,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,550,675,000 after buying an additional 92,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,966,216,000 after acquiring an additional 154,048 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,932,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,640,808,000 after acquiring an additional 20,340 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,449,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,370,224,000 after purchasing an additional 535,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,322,935,000 after acquiring an additional 81,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group to $400.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Stephens reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $540.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $1,100.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded SVB Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $523.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $315.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $383.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $426.99. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $312.35 and a 52 week high of $763.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.68 by ($2.08). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 27.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

