US Bancorp DE Sells 4,971 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 452,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,971 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $16,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 139,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 76.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 274,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,326,000 after buying an additional 119,209 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 2.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 474,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,581,000 after buying an additional 10,693 shares during the period. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.72.

Schlumberger Stock Up 4.9 %

SLB opened at $45.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $64.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $49.83.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

