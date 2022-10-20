US Bancorp DE Has $15.10 Million Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 131,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,799 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $15,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 22,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 259.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,032.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,018,000. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $834,000.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $96.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.68. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.32 and a 1 year high of $155.12.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.244 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

