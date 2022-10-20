Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $15.59 Million Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Pool worth $15,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,159,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 36.0% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the first quarter worth $300,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Pool by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on POOL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Pool in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $431.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $398.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.80.

POOL stock opened at $298.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $293.35 and a 1 year high of $582.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 68.34% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Pool’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

In other news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total transaction of $960,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,971.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

