Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 105 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Pool by 241.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pool by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Pool by 203.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in Pool in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $298.12 on Thursday. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $293.35 and a 52 week high of $582.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $342.04 and a 200 day moving average of $371.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.88.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Pool had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 68.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

In other Pool news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total value of $960,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,971.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on POOL shares. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $431.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $398.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.80.



Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

