US Bancorp DE Has $15.37 Million Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 24,932 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.09% of V.F. worth $15,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,369,645 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $237,178,000 after purchasing an additional 631,732 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 283,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,510,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,908 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,101,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $137,008,000 after purchasing an additional 761,544 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

In related news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,480.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of VFC stock opened at $28.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.43. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $27.92 and a one year high of $78.91.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 8.45%. On average, analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VFC. Barclays cut their price target on V.F. from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on V.F. from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on V.F. from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on V.F. from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on V.F. from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.60.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

