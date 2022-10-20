Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Lowers Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 15,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MPC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.29.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.7 %

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,892.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MPC opened at $108.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $59.55 and a 1-year high of $114.35.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 23.4 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.68%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.