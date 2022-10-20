Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Decreases Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,133 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,169 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 38,782 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $357,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 18,680 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 20,439 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 9,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 347,158 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock opened at $91.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The company has a market cap of $120.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.71.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.55.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

