Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $298,000 Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,320 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,635.1% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MPW opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.05. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.86.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.55%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MPW shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.27.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.