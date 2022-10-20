Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 170,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $22,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Republic Services by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,384,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,542,000 after buying an additional 436,685 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,085,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,793,803,000 after acquiring an additional 427,719 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,808,000 after acquiring an additional 422,281 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Republic Services by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,804,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,073,000 after purchasing an additional 302,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Republic Services by 206.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 442,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,669,000 after purchasing an additional 298,238 shares in the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RSG stock opened at $133.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.57 and a 1 year high of $149.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.28.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.31%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.495 dividend. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.41%.

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $2,009,109.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,495,111.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RSG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Republic Services from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.17.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

