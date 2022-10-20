Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 175 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Atkore were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATKR. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 684.2% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 706.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atkore alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Atkore from $151.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Atkore from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atkore in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Atkore in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Atkore from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Atkore Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $87.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.77. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.50 and a 52-week high of $123.53.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Atkore had a return on equity of 90.18% and a net margin of 23.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share.

Atkore Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.