Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Shares Bought by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,360 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Umpqua during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Umpqua by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Umpqua during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $87,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,033 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,960.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UMPQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Umpqua to $19.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Umpqua in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Umpqua to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Umpqua presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Umpqua stock opened at $17.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average of $17.55. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $22.06.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $303.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.36 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

