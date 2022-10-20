Essex Financial Services Inc. Buys 5,115 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Western Union during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Union during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Western Union by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Western Union by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Western Union by 194.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WU shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Western Union from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Western Union from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.16.

Western Union Price Performance

Shares of WU opened at $14.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.90. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $20.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average of $16.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 239.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Company Profile



The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

