US Bancorp DE Sells 28,891 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 193,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,891 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $21,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 67.3% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,208,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,234,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105,226 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 90.8% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 131.4% during the second quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 239,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,322,000 after buying an additional 135,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 230.6% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

LQD opened at $100.07 on Thursday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $99.18 and a 52-week high of $135.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.63.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

