J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stake Increased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $14,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,800.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 79.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $395,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,629,081.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $395,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,629,081.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee bought 210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $167.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,495.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 0.0 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $167.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.89 and its 200-day moving average is $171.05. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.92 and a 52-week high of $218.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

