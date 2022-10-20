BCGM Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 38.7% in the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 39.1% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 27,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.48.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $98.99 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $179.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $180.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

