ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 603,398 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 221,559 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $6,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,501,475,000 after acquiring an additional 26,707,784 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,968,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $151,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,530 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $52,800,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,002,015 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $287,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on F. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.77.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $12.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day moving average is $13.63. The company has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.38. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

