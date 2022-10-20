New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 3,180 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 193,135 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $17,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 20,995 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,997 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,198.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $121,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,274.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AKAM shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.21.

AKAM opened at $82.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.00. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $76.28 and a one year high of $123.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $903.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.