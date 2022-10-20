Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 186.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 144.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 71.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ONTO opened at $60.34 on Thursday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a one year low of $56.02 and a one year high of $106.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.35.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $256.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Onto Innovation’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

ONTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Onto Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

