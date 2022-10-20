Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NGG. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in National Grid by 77.4% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Grid by 19.8% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 15,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National Grid by 7.6% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in National Grid in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Grid by 31.2% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 23,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGG stock opened at $50.86 on Thursday. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $47.22 and a twelve month high of $80.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NGG shares. Citigroup raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Grid in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,145.00.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

