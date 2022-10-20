iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.1% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,666,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,058,000 after buying an additional 120,510 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 309,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after buying an additional 14,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,127,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,405,000 after acquiring an additional 61,368 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $53.61 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.90 and a 200 day moving average of $60.68.

