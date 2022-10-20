AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,676 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AME. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AMETEK by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,277,369,000 after purchasing an additional 463,926 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,699,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,090,820,000 after purchasing an additional 419,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 8.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,595,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $745,243,000 after purchasing an additional 437,235 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.3% in the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 4,684,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,186,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,368,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,558,000 after purchasing an additional 55,110 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AME opened at $117.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.15. The stock has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.17 and a 1-year high of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.72%.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $380,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,828,694.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AME shares. Bank of America cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AMETEK from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.67.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

