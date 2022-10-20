Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,534,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,479,806,000 after buying an additional 17,826 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,921,815,000 after buying an additional 100,381 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 591,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $812,874,000 after acquiring an additional 64,931 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $308,147,000 after buying an additional 16,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 149,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,606,000 after acquiring an additional 12,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total value of $49,825.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at $5,777,085.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total value of $49,825.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at $5,777,085.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.06, for a total value of $1,075,248.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,585,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,440 shares of company stock worth $27,465,861 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,338.60.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,166.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,217.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1,238.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,065.55 and a 52 week high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.73 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $978.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.81 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 799.34% and a net margin of 21.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.98 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

