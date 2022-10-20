Empirical Finance LLC Grows Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,856 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,626 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in BorgWarner by 3.2% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 52,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in BorgWarner by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 270,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,605,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 260,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,338,000 after buying an additional 18,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

BWA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “maintains” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.89.

NYSE:BWA opened at $34.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.14 and a 52-week high of $50.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.38.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.19. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.28%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

