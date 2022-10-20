Empirical Finance LLC Raises Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,812 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LUV. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 544.4% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 870 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $33.12 on Thursday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $52.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.43. The company has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LUV. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.06.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

