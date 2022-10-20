Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 663 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,358 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in eBay by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,078 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in eBay by 27.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,347 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in eBay by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,915 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 81,883 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 15,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of eBay to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on eBay from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on eBay in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on eBay from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.03.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $37.81 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 90.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.08 and its 200 day moving average is $45.74.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. eBay had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 209.53%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

