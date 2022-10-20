Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Makes New $31,000 Investment in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 9.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,492,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,658,000 after acquiring an additional 10,021,569 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,492,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,026 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,780,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,526,488 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,749,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,998,000 after purchasing an additional 219,149 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Baker Hughes by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,291,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,037,000 after buying an additional 807,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.
Baker Hughes Trading Up 6.1 %
Shares of BKR stock opened at $25.65 on Thursday. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of -59.65 and a beta of 1.40.
Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -167.44%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.27.
About Baker Hughes
Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.
